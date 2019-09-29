Connelly (knee) was seen on crutches after Sunday's game against Washington, and is uncertain regarding the exact nature of his injury, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Connelly is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, which is expected to shed some light on the injury. When asked if it was an ACL, Connelly responded by saying that nothing has been ruled out yet. Expect the official word on the injury following the MRI.