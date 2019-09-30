Giants' Ryan Connelly: Torn ACL confirmed
The Giants officially confirmed Connelly has a torn ACL and is out for the season.
An MRI on Monday confirmed what the Giants feared. Connelly, a rookie fifth-round pick, started the last three games and thrived in the role, making 18 tackles, a sack and two interceptions. With his injury occurring in Week 4, the hope is that Connelly can recover before the 2020 season. In the meantime, Tae Davis (concussion) and Alec Ogletree (hamstring) should be the starting inside linebackers once they're healthy, although the team may check out free agency for additional depth. Expect Connelly to be placed on injured reserve soon.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe it or Not: Time to buy?
Buy Ronald Jones? Sell Wayne Gallman? Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't...
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of them...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...