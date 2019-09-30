The Giants officially confirmed Connelly has a torn ACL and is out for the season.

An MRI on Monday confirmed what the Giants feared. Connelly, a rookie fifth-round pick, started the last three games and thrived in the role, making 18 tackles, a sack and two interceptions. With his injury occurring in Week 4, the hope is that Connelly can recover before the 2020 season. In the meantime, Tae Davis (concussion) and Alec Ogletree (hamstring) should be the starting inside linebackers once they're healthy, although the team may check out free agency for additional depth. Expect Connelly to be placed on injured reserve soon.