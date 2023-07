Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Sunday that Jones (knee) will not participate in practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Jones signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in May after posting 41 catches for 413 yards and four touchdowns in his final season at East Carolina. He's competing for a depth spot in a tight end room led by veteran Darren Waller and 2022 fourth-round draft pick Daniel Bellinger.