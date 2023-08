Jones (knee) caught his only target for 10 yards in Friday's exhibition loss against Detroit.

Jones sat out a couple days of training camp at the end of July due to a knee issue, but he has since recovered and was able to suit up in the preseason opener. The tight end signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in May after tallying 41 catches for 413 yards and four touchdowns as a senior at East Carolina last year. Jones is a long shot to make New York's initial 53-man roster.