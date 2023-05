Jones signed a contract with the Giants as an undrafted free agent Friday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Jones reeled in 41 catches for 413 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 with East Carolina and he will now have a shot to prove himself with the Giants. Considering that he's heading to a team that has both Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger at tight end, Jones will likely only be considered for a practice squad spot to start 2023.