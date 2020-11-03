Lewis (hamstring) is inactive heading into Monday night's matchup against Tampa Bay, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lewis carried a doubtful designation coming into the day, meaning New York wasn't likely counting on the 26-year-old to make significant contributions against the Buccaneers. The Pittsburgh product earned three straight starts between Weeks 5 and 7, garnering more than 90 percent of the defensive workload in each outing, but Darnay Holmes, Corey Ballentine and Madre Harper will have to pick up the slack behind top corner James Bradberry for Week 8.