Lewis is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Buccaneers with a hamstring injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The 26-year-old was a late addition to the injury report Sunday and is now unlikely to suit up Week 8. Lewis was promoted from the practice squad in late September and has been playing an every-down role over the past few weeks. Corey Ballentine and Madre Harper could see increased snaps in Lewis' expected absence.