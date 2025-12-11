The Giants claimed Miller off waivers Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Miller was waived by the Buccaneers on Wednesday after playing in all 13 games for the franchise this season. The wide receiver plays the majority of his snaps with the special teams unit and was likely waived due to the Buccaneers' receiving room getting healthier. The Giants likely signed the 25-year-old for a similar reason. With Gunner Olszewski (concussion) questionable for Sunday's contest, Miller may be thrust into a role as the Giants' No. 5 wide receiver.