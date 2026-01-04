Miller (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 18 matchup versus Dallas, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants claimed Miller off waivers from Tampa Bay on Dec. 11, but they won't end up deploying him for any game action. The third-year wideout will finish the campaign having played in 13 contests (all with the Buccaneers), tallying two catches on four targets for 34 yards and a touchdown. Of Miller's 14 career NFL catches, three have gone for a score.