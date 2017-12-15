The Giants promoted Murphy from their practice squad to the active roster Friday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

With Landon Collins (ankle) doubtful and Nat Berhe (hamstring) already ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, the Giants were in desperate need of added help at Safety. As a result, Murphy will suit up this weekend and likely see a decent amount of snaps given the injuries New York is currently dealing with in the secondary.