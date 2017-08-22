Play

Murphy (lower body) played in Monday's preseason game against Cleveland.

Heading into his third NFL season, Murphy has yet to play a regular season snap. With Landon Collins and Darian Thompson manning the safety positions, Murphy will have to strive for a special-teams gunner position with the Giants.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories