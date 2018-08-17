O'Malley will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Lions.

O'Malley re-signed with the Giants on a one-year contract this offseason after appearing in one game for the club in 2017, He may be on the outside looking in regarding a 53-man roster spot out of camp, and an absence from preseason action doesn't help his cause.

