Giants' Ryan O'Malley: Re-ups with Big Blue
O'Malley signed a one-year contract with the Giants on Friday, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
O'Malley, who went undrafted out of Penn in 2016, signed with the Giants last December after spending the majority of his career on the Raiders' practice squad. He only appeared in one game for Big Blue, logging seven offensive snaps (but none on special teams) without seeing a target in the passing game. O'Malley will likely remain in a depth role entering the 2018 season.
