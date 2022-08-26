The Giants signed Santoso on Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Santoso was in line to be the Jaguars' No. 1 place kicker after the team waived Elliott Fry (undisclosed) with an injury designation, but he was quickly replaced in Jacksonville by newcomer James McCourt. Graham Gano (concussion) is unlikely to play in the Giants' preseason finale against the Jets on Sunday, so Santoso was likely brought in as an emergency option until Gano is cleared for action, which is expected to be sometime before the regular season.