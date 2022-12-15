The Giants signed Anderson from the team's practice squad Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Anderson was elevated from the Giants' practice for the third time this season ahead of Sunday's loss to the Eagles. The undrafted rookie then went on to record two tackles, including a sack, over 37 defensive snaps in this contest, and it appears this performance earned him a spot on the active roster moving forward. With Nick Williams (biceps) out for the season on IR and Jihad Ward in concussion protocol, Anderson should provide valuable depth at defensive end, especially if starter Leonard Williams (neck) remains sidelined against Washington this Sunday.