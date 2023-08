Anderson (triceps) left Giants camp Wednesday with an injury, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

The Indiana product is entering his second year after going undrafted in 2022. Anderson appeared in seven games (two starts) for the G-Men last season and totaled eight tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks. The 24-year-old will miss some time, but his injury could have been significantly worse than just aggravating his triceps.