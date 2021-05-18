Armstead (illness) was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Armstead missed the entire 2019 season with the Jaguars due to complications from COVID-19, but he arguably landed in a better spot in terms of potential play timing with not much depth behind star running back Saquon Barkley (knee). Armstead was hospitalized on two separate occasions from COVID-19 symptoms so it's no guarantee he'll be completely healthy for offseason OTAs. That being said, the 2019 fifth-round pick certainly has the necessary draft pedigree to compete for a roster spot alongside veteran castoffs such as Corey Clement and Devontae Booker.