John (ankle) faces added competition for a roster spot following the Giants' selection of Daniel Bellinger in the recent NFL Draft, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

The 6-foot-7, 220-pounder landed on IR last season, but now that he's presumably past the ankle issue that landed him there, John will look to secure a depth tight end slot this coming season. Also in the mix behind projected starter Ricky Seals-Jones are Jordan Akins, Bellinger, Chris Myarick and Jake Hausmann.