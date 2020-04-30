Play

Giants' Rysen John: Joining G-Men

The Giants agree to terms on a contract with John as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

John impressed across three years at Simon Fraser, while playing at the NCAA Division II level, across which span he notched 112 catches for 1,675 yards and nineteen touchdowns in 25 games. He'll now get a shot to compete for a depth role in New York's crowded tight end room.

Our Latest Stories