John suffered a lower leg or ankle injury in Sunday's preseason game against the Patriots, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

John began to run a route but was only able to take a few steps before grabbing his lower leg. Though there has been no official diagnosis, the non-contact nature of the injury is concerning. John spent a large portion of the 2020 season on the Giants' practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract to remain with the team in the offseason.