Giants' Sam Beal: Aggravates shoulder injury

Beal was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice after aggravating a shoulder injury Monday, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ Advance Mediareports.

Beal reportedly got tangled up with a teammate during Monday's non-padded practice, according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com, causing the cornerback to aggravate a right shoulder injury that required surgery this past February. It sounds like team doctors are still deciding how best to move forward with treatment, but it's possible Beal could opt to undergo season-ending surgery.

