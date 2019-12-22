Beal was forced out of Sunday's game against the Redskins with a neck injury, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Beal has started the last two weeks with Janoris Jenkins out of the lineup (and now in New Orleans), generating 18 tackles and a pass breakup between the games. If the second-year pro out of Western Michigan doesn't return to the lineup, Grant Haley and Antonio Hamilton are due for upticks in usage.