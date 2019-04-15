Giants' Sam Beal: Gains medical clearence
Head coach Pat Shurmur said Monday that Beal has fully recovered from shoulder surgery and will good to go for offseason training, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Beal was forced to miss all of 2018 after he underwent surgery to repair a dislocated shoulder. The Giants will almost get another rookie, as the 22-year-old will head into next season without NFL game experience. Beal will likely start out as a depth cornerback next season.
