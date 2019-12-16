Beal notched 11 tackles (eight solo) and one defended pass during Sundays' 36-20 win over the Dolphins.

Beal played 71 snaps (100 percent) on defense during the Week 15 win, drawing the start at cornerback in place of Janoris Jenkins, who the Giants recently waived. The 2018 third-round pick stands to continue playing a key role in New York's secondary down the stretch, and his propensity for tackles could make him a notable fantasy asset in IDP formats.