Beal (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Sunday.

Beal battled groin and hamstring injuries throughout training camp and didn't play in any preseason games. The 23-year-old was a third-round pick in the 2018 supplemental draft but missed all of last season due to shoulder surgery.

