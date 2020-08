Beal announced Wednesday that he'll opt out of the 2020 campaign, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Beal looked to have a real shot at kicking off the season as a starter with Deandre Baker (personal) having been placed on the commissioner's except list, but the third-year cornerback has now decided to stay away from the team until 2021. He appeared in six games (three starts) for the Giants in 2019, logging 26 tackles and one pass breakup.