Play

Beal (shoulder) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup with Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Beal was one of the many players that came out of Week 16's overtime win injured, but is one of the only players not ready to play in the season's final game. With the second-year pro sidelined, look for Grant Haley to see an increase in depth corner snaps.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends