Beal is opting out of the 2020 campaign, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Beal looked to have a real shot at kicking off the season as a starter, with DeAndre Baker (personal) having been placed on the commissioner's except list, but he's ultimately decided to rejoin the team in 2021. He looked solid when called upon as a member of the Giants' secondary across six games in 2019, including three starts.