Beal is expected to start at cornerback in place of Janoris Jenkins against the Dolphins on Sunday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Jenkins was waived Friday, so Beal will have a chance to step up. The second-year pro played nearly every snap in Week 14's loss to the Eagles, recording seven tackles (six solo). Over four games this season, Beal has yielded 7.3 yards per target and a touchdown.