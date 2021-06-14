Beal pleaded guilty to two gun-related charges stemming from a June 2020 incident Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Beal opted out of the 2020 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and he was indicted eight days after he announced his decision to forgo the season. The 24-year-old skipped voluntary OTA practices recently and failed to stand out at mandatory minicamp this week. The Giants said that they are aware of the situation, but it's not yet clear whether Beal's plea will result in disciplinary action.