Beal pleaded guilty June 4 to two gun-related charges stemming from his June 2020 arrest in Ohio, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Beal has been placed on probation until June 2022, but he's not expected to face jail time after pleading guilty to charges of carrying a concealed weapon and improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle. The cornerback was indicted on the gun charges last August, eight days after he announced that he would opt out of the 2020 campaign. The final two years of Beal's rookie contract will toll over to 2021, but the 24-year-old cornerback will still likely find himself on the outside looking in for a roster spot with the Giants heading into training camp. Even before Beal opted out of the past season, injuries had limited him to just six games over his first two years in the league.