Beal (shoulder) recorded 26 tackles (20 solo) and one defended pass across six contests in 2019.

After missing his entire rookie season due to a shoulder injury, Beal managed to retake the field Week 10 of the 2019 campaign and ramp up to a starting workload between Week 14 and 16. He was forced to miss the Giants' regular-season finale due a shoulder injury of undisclosed severity, but there's not yet any reason to worry about his availability for OTAs.

