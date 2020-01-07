Giants' Sam Beal: Productive when healthy in 2019
Beal (shoulder) recorded 26 tackles (20 solo) and one defended pass across six contests in 2019.
After missing his entire rookie season due to a shoulder injury, Beal managed to retake the field Week 10 of the 2019 campaign and ramp up to a starting workload between Week 14 and 16. He was forced to miss the Giants' regular-season finale due a shoulder injury of undisclosed severity, but there's not yet any reason to worry about his availability for OTAs.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.