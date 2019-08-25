Beal (hamstring) participated in individual drills during Sunday's practice, Ryan Dunleavy of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 22-year-old has been dealing with a lingering hamstring injury for all of training camp and has yet to play in the preseason. The fact that Beal was able to return to practice is a positive sign, considering he has been sidelined for all of August. As he continues to get healthy, Beal is expected to earn a key role in the Giants' secondary once fully healthy.

