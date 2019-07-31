Beal (groin/hamstring) participated in individual drills Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Beal's limited participation is a step in the right direction, and coach Pat Shurmur said Sunday that he expects the 2018 third-round pick to get healthy "soon." The 22-year-old is expected to compete for a starting role in New York's secondary when fully recovered.

