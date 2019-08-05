Beal (groin/hamstring) did not practice Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Beal has progressively been increasing his participation in practice, but has yet to return to full health. Deandre Baker and Grant Haley (shoulder) will continue seeing increased reps in training camp as long as Beal remains sidelined. When fully healthy, the 2018 third-round pick will compete for a starting role in New York's secondary.

