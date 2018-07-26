Giants' Sam Beal: Sits out Thursday
Beal (shoulder) sat out of Thursday's practice session, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Beal was limited due to his shoulder injury on Wednesday and it appears the injury hasn't gotten any better now that he's missed all of Thursday's practice. It remains possible that Beal will need surgery to correct his shoulder injury but he team will give him time to heal in the hopes that he can recover and return sooner rather than later. Beal is competing for, at best, a depth role on the secondary and his absence shouldn't impact the team greatly.
