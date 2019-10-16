The Giants have designated Beal (hamstring) to return from injured reserve.

Beal will practice this week, and he'll be eligible to return in Week 9 against the Cowboys. The second-year pro hasn't played in an NFL game yet since he battled a shoulder injury last year and this hamstring issue to start the 2019 season. The Giants are hoping he can make an immediate impact since their secondary is allowing 9.3 yards per passing attempt -- second-worst in the league.

