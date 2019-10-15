Beal (hamstring) will practice this week according to head coach Pat Shurmur, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Beal was dealing with a hamstring injury throughout training camp this year but now appears to be fully recovered. Since he was placed on injured reserve, the Giants will have three weeks to let him practice before they decide to activate the cornerback.

