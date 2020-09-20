Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that "based on the manual tests and initial diagnosis," it appears as though Barkley suffered an ACL tear Sunday against the Bears.

That echoes a report from Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, which previously noted that the Giants fear that their star running back tore his ACL. The team will thus have to brace for the possibility of the running back being lost for the season, but such an outcome won't be determined, one way or the other, until after Barkley undergoes further tests Monday. Next up for the Giants' carries are Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman (who was inactive Sunday), but we suspect that if a long-term injury is confirmed here, the team will look to add backfield help in short order.