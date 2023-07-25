Barkley and the Giants agreed to terms on a new one-year deal worth up to $11 million on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barkley's new contract includes a $2 million signing bonus and gives him an opportunity to outperform the $10.1 million franchise tag that New York placed on him back in March. Though Barkley and the Giants weren't ultimately able to agree on a long-term contract, this new short-term resolution will be enough to get the star running back to report to training camp, and guarantees his presence Week 1. Beyond the 2023 season, Barkley's tenure in New York remains clouded. For the immediate future, though, the 26-year-old is locked in for another elite workload as the focal point in this Daniel Jones-led offense. He averaged a career-high 18.4 carries per game last year.