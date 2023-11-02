Barkley (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley maintained his activity level from Wednesday, giving him just one more chance this week to prove the health of his ankle. Assuming he's able to suit up Sunday at Las Vegas, he'll remain the engine of the Giants, regardless of quarterback Daniel Jones' (neck) likely return, as the running back has racked up a whopping 91 touches for 344 yards from scrimmage and one receiving TD over the last three games.