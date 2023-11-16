Barkley (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley maintained his activity level from one day prior, which seemingly is the result of the running back tweaking his previously sprained right ankle in the late moments of this past Sunday's defeat in Dallas. He's been the sole bright spot in an offense lacking on much firepower, especially with undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito (shoulder) leading the offense. Over his last five games, Barkley has racked up 124 touches for 518 yards from scrimmage and one receiving TD. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at Washington.