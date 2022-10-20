Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Barkley continues to operate with practice limitations since injuring his shoulder Week 5 at Green Bay. Like last week, the Giants may clear up his status Friday on their final injury report, which would set him to lead the backfield Sunday at Jacksonville, per usual.
