Barkley (elbow) was a limited at practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Barkley maintained his activity level for a second consecutive session to kick off Week 8 prep as he manages the hyperextended left elbow that he suffered this past Sunday against the Commanders. Considering he logged 83 percent of the snaps and racked up 24 touches while playing through the injury, he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Jets, but there's a chance that he enters the weekend with a designation.