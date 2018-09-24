Giants' Saquon Barkley: Another strong game
Barkley had 17 carries for 82 yards and a score and caught all five of his targets for 35 more yards.
Barkley's performance was better than the numbers as he constantly broke tackles and got himself into space even when the run wasn't entirely blocked. So far he's living up to his draft pedigree.
More News
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Flashes receiving chops•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Races for 68-yard score in NFL debut•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Not on injury report•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Says he's 100 percent•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Looking good in practice•
-
Giants' Saquon Barkley: Returns to team drills•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...