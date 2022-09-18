Barkley rushed 21 times for 72 yards and caught three of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Panthers.

Barkley gained a bit of steam to end the game, but he was generally contained well after exploding for 164 rushing yards in Week 1. Still, for the second straight game, Barkley garnered 24 touches, serving as the Giants' workhorse in another narrow victory. He and New York will strive to keep their early-season momentum going against the division-rival Cowboys on Monday night in Week 3.