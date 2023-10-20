Barkley (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup with Washington, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Barkley returned from a two-game absence for last Sunday's 14-9 loss to Buffalo and took 28 touches for 98 yards while playing 79 percent of snaps on offense. He was limited in practice earlier this week, but there's not much concern about his health/role after Barkley confirmed that he made it through the Bills game without any setbacks. This Sunday he'll face a defense ranked 23rd in rushing yards allowed per game (129) and 26th in opponent YPC (4.6), though efficient production is a tall task all the same given New York's continued injury woes on the offensive line. LT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and swing tackle Matt Peart (shoulder) already have been ruled out, while RT Evan Neal (ankle) and QB Daniel Jones (neck) are listed as questionable and both appear in serious danger of missing the game.