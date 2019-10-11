Giants' Saquon Barkley: Back for Week 7?
Coach Pat Shurmur isn't sure if Barkley (ankle) will return for Week 7 against the Cardinals, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Barkley missed a third straight game Thursday against the Patriots, ruled out on the final injury report after managing limited practice participation throughout the week. He was spotted running at the team facility Friday, showing no sign of any setbacks in his recovery from a high ankle sprain. Barkley hopes to return for a game against Arizona on Oct. 20.
