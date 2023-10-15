Barkley (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at Buffalo, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

After being listed as a limited participant for a second week in a row, Barkley again was listed as questionable for an upcoming game. This time around, though, there was optimism from the Giants (via Adam Schefter of ESPN) and Barkley himself (via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network) that he'd make his first appearance since sustaining a high right-ankle sprain Week 2, and that has come to pass. There's a chance Barkley doesn't take on a full workload right away considering the aforementioned limitations, but New York will have its top playmaker available Week 6. Matt Breida will be Barkley's top competitor for reps out of the backfield Sunday.