Giants' Saquon Barkley: Banged-up in loss to Jets
Barkley rushed 13 times for one yard and caught all five of his targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Jets.
You read that right. Barkley mustered just one yard on the ground. He looked like a shell of himself throughout the game, and it was revealed postgame that he's going in for an X-ray. When pressed on the topic, coach Pat Shurmur wouldn't elaborate besides saying that Barkley got banged-up. With the Giants now 2-8, it wouldn't be surprising to see Barkley miss time rather than continue trying to play at less than 100 percent.
